INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop Friday afternoon and when officers arrived, police said they located three victims in the area.

According to IMPD, officers found a victim, identified as 24-year-old Kevin Lamont Stigger, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a woman who had been critically injured, was also found inside the barber shop and taken to the hospital.

A third victim who had fled from the barber shop in search of medical attention was found injured at the Chase Bank across the street, police added. According to IMPD, the man located at the bank was said to be in stable condition and was taken to an area hospital.

“It really hurts my heart to know that it happened right here, and I was here, and I became a part of it just because I work here,” said Cheron Reed, a barber at the shop. “I was feet away from a whole shootout. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“It was just really traumatizing. It was unnecessary. It really was unnecessary,” Reed added. “Bullets ricocheted off the walls, hit people.”

Reed said this has been a difficult weekend working through what happened Friday and trying to understand why someone would bring violence into a business working to serve the community.

“It was a bunch of young people in that lobby and there was no reason for it to happen like that. There was no reason for that to happen,” said Reed. “It just broke out in the waiting area. Guys just got to shooting each other.”

Reed recently welcomed his first child just weeks ago and said this once again put into perspective how fragile life is and that in the blink of an eye, he could have also been hit.

“It’s really sad because innocent people got hurt and you traumatized everyone who is in here. Somebody lost their life on top of that,” Reed said. “You’ve got a lot of families mourning now. It just goes on and on.”

Reed said he was cutting a client’s hair when everything unfolded. While she was physically okay, he said he understands the trauma she endured during the shooting. The woman next to them, he shared, was seriously injured.

“The lady right next to me in this chair, she got hit in both of her legs,” said Reed.

In the aftermath of the shooting — both immediate and the days to follow — Reed said people have come together. He said another client at the shop, who works in the medical field, immediately applied pressure to the woman’s wounds until help arrived.

“If it wasn’t for him, that lady probably would’ve died because she was losing a lot of blood like very, very fast,” Reed said. “She walked in here on a cane. She was a senior citizen just coming in here to get her hair cut.”

“Anything I can do for the community and those families, I’m definitely down to it,” Reed said.

On the walls of the barber shop is boxing memorabilia, serving as a reminder of the history that lies in the space the shop now occupies. Reed said he wishes people respected the history and never brought the violence into a place they consider a safe space for many in the community.

“Being as what it was, that was so disrespectful of those people to do what they did. It could have been a whole other type of scenario to get out their aggression and that’s what those people needed and chose the wrong way to do it,” said Reed.

Many, like community activist and founder of Ceasefire Indy, Ron Gee, consider this barber shop a pillar in the community and a place for people to come for a service, good conversation, and have a safe space.

Reed said he wants people to know that isn’t going to change and that they will do everything to continue welcoming the community that’s shown them so much love throughout their years in business.

“We’re not just going to shut down. We’re going to continue, but doing it with precaution, because your safety matters,” said Reed.

Reed said the barber shop staff have been talking about ways to make the experience a comfortable one for people to know they can continue to come in to a place they love to work and share with their community. Reed said they plan to add metal detectors, door locks and buzzers, and security staff on hand.

He doesn’t want an act of violence by people not associated with the shop to deter people from visiting. Neither do community members.

“We’re definitely going to be here for the community. We’re definitely going to engage and we have a lot of sympathy and compassion for those people that were affected,” said Reed.

Over the weekend, Gee said although Champz Barber Shop experienced a traumatic situation, several of their barbers still decided to offer free cuts for kids. It was at that time, he shared that several businesses and community organizations made donations to the business to show their appreciation and support.

Gee and Reed have worked together as part of Ceasefire Indy for several years now. Gee said Reed has long provided free haircuts to people in the community and he hopes people continue to reciprocate the support he’s shown so many people.

“It was very inspiring, for one, to know that this traumatizing situation went down in the barbershop and how it affected so many people so abruptly, but also how that turned around and for something so negative to turn into something so positive, really fast, was a lot,” said Reed.

“We needed a lot of love when we got it because it was definitely – more unity in the community,” said Reed. “I really feel like the community, these people around me, these churches, the ministers, our leaders in the community we’ve definitely got a lot of support from them, and it was in a time of need.”

“We had multiple churches come in. They were donating funds, which we actually gave back to the community through food. It was really remarkable because people just came out of nowhere with all of the love that we needed. The community really needed a lot of it at that point,” Reed added.

Reed and Gee said they also want people to understand the trauma that these circumstances have on everyone. They’re encouraging more people to discuss conflict resolution and finding ways to solve problems without putting lives in danger.

“Me, myself, I want to be safe coming to work every day. I don’t want to feel like I need to carry a gun to work every day,” said Reed.

“Something has to give. Say no to guns. Put the guns down. We can talk this out and we can resolve this like regular people,” Reed said. “I need you to put down the guns and if you’re an adult, a teacher, a professor, coach, a police officer, anybody, you need to push to these young youth, especially to men, especially black men at that, to put down the guns. It’s not worth it, especially when you’re hurting innocent people.”

No arrests have been announced by police as of Monday night.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling (317) 327-3475 or via email at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

Alternatively, you can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. Anyone with information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.