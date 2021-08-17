Drunk driving suspect arrested after crashing into IMPD car during downtown pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a police pursuit that ended with a crash and injuries.

Just after midnight, police tried to a pull a suspected intoxicated driver in the 200 block of East Washington Street. The driver was reportedly driving the wrong way into oncoming lanes of traffic.

IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper said the driver then led officers in a vehicle pursuit at a “very low rate of speed.”

Police say within five minutes of the chase starting, the driver crashed into an IMPD vehicle at the intersection of Fletcher Avenue and S. East Street. The driver has been identified as Brian Nelson, 33.

Both Nelson and an IMPD officer were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Nelson was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.