INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force recently shut down a drug operation on the near south side of Indianapolis.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officials with the task force, along with IMPD SWAT, executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Wade St.

Officials were targeting 24-year-old Jilynn Robinson through an investigation into a July 2023 incident for reportedly dealing a controlled substance while armed and selling illegal machine gun conversion devices.

During the search, Robinson and four others were detained. The release said that detectives found three Glock variant handguns, around half a pound of marijuana, more than 200 suspected narcotic pills and more than $7,000 in cash.

Officials said that Robinson also faces additional charges after this search, including dealing a controlled substance while armed, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana with a prior conviction and escape for violating his community corrections contract guidelines.

“We commend the (task force) detectives and IMPD SWAT for their relentless efforts to keep our community safe,” the release said. “This operation is another major step towards combating illegal guns and narcotics. Together, let’s stand united against crime and continue to support those who work tirelessly to protect us.”