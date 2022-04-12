INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested a man after he led officers on an overnight pursuit while going the wrong way on the shoulder of the interstate.

Just before 1 a.m., Marion County deputies tried to pull over a man who was wanted on two felony warrants.

The man, who was driving a white truck, then led police on a chase on the west side of the city, and ended up going the wrong way on I-465.

“The truck got on the wrong way going on the interstate, which our protocol is to terminate the pursuit at that point,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner. He continued, “But because the individual did not jump back off the interstate, what we did was we slowed the truck.”

Police say they attempted to stop any traffic ahead of the chase to avoid any crashes.

“He was driving on the interstate on the wrong lane, then he was on the shoulder, then on the berm, then he was driving in the middle of the interstate,” said Buckner.

Right after the Michigan Road overpass, officers deployed stop sticks. That caused the truck to lose a tire and come to a stop.

Police say the driver, identified as 47-year-old Richard Benedict, was then arrested without incident.

“I can’t tell you why he did it. I don’t know if he’s got a narcotics issue. I’m just really happy that this turned out without anybody getting hurt,” Buckner commented.

Benedict’s original felony warrants were for a meth-related charge and for resisting officer with a vehicle.

Police say speeds were between 25 to 60 mph once the pursuit reached the interstate.