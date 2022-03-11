INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last month.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said preliminary charges against 28-year-old Brooke Bowling include failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury.

According to court records, Bowling was booked on Wednesday.

Police were called to East Troy Avenue and Beech Street around 6 a.m. on Feb. 19 after a man was found lying in a yard. He’d been hit by a vehicle; the driver had left the scene.

Enrique Gaspar

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Enrique Gaspar, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage showed a gray Honda Odyssey hit Gaspar from behind, knocking him into a nearby yard.