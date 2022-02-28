INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash on Indy’s south side.

IMPD responded to a crash around 10 a.m. Sunday near S. East Street and E. Mills Avenue.

They say a driver, identified as 27-year-old Orrin Thompson, was headed southbound on East and struck a Fiat going westbound on Mills.

Thompson was ejected from the GMC he was driving, but his injuries were not life threatening.

The female driver of the Fiat died at the hospital.

After investigating the crash, police arrested Thompson for several charges including reckless homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The Marion County coroner’s office will released the deceased driver’s name once family is notified.