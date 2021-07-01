Dreasjon Reed shooting: Mother files lawsuit against city, IMPD in son’s May 2020 shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS – The mother of Dreasjon Reed filed a state lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in her son’s death.

The suit also names IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and De’Joure Mercer, the officer who shot and killed Reed in May 2020.

Reed led police on a chase and livestreamed much of the incident on Facebook. Once the chase ended, he got out of his vehicle. IMPD said Reed shot at police near 62nd Street and North Michigan Road; Mercer returned fire and killed Reed, whose family has disputed IMPD’s account of the events.

The shooting prompted an investigation; a grand jury returned a “no bill,” meaning it didn’t find enough probable cause to charge Mercer with a crime.

The lawsuit seeks punitive and compensatory damages for Reed’s death. It claims Reed “presented no immediate threat to Officer Mercer or anyone else” and accuses IMPD of failing to properly train, supervise and discipline officers for excessive force.

Reed’s family filed a similar federal lawsuit last year.