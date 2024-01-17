INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide investigators are continuing to ask for help solving the year’s first murder in downtown Indy.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 10 p.m. on the first Friday of the year to Hotel Indy at the intersection of Delaware and East Washington streets. Upon arrival, IMPD said they found a man in the lobby suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the victim, identified as 35-year-old Corey Brown, was shot at the IndyGo bus station before running to a nearby hotel for help. Brown later died after being rushed to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting took place at the Julia Carson Transit Center. However, nearly two weeks later, investigators still don’t know who committed the crime or why.

“We’re hoping someone was out around that time and saw something and will come forward,” said IMPD Ofc. William Young. “Imagine it was one of your family members that was a victim of gun violence.”

Because the killing occurred right across from the City-County Building, police on the scene promised to use technology like public safety cameras and B-link cameras downtown to help solve the crime.

“Obviously what we’ll be relying on here is to utilize technology involving that crime,” said IMPD Sgt. Javed Richards.

The transit center is covered with surveillance cameras, but so far the detective on the case hasn’t released any surveillance pictures and hasn’t provided any details on a suspect.

Brown’s death marks the first homicide of 2024 in downtown.

Like much of the city, homicides downtown surged in 2020 before coming down the last two years.

Court records show Brown had a criminal history and struggled with homelessness and mental issues in recent years.

Whatever the cause of his killing, IMPD Ofc. Young said they can’t solve the case alone.

“Nothing beats cooperation from the community whenever we’re investigating a homicide or aggravated assault or any crime for that matter,” said Young.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact IMPD Det. Gary Smith by calling (317) 327-3475 or e-mailing Gary.Smith@indy.gov.