DALEVILLE, Ind. — An Anderson woman is accused of driving drunk while delivering DoorDash and causing an accident that injured two people.

Simone R. Davis, 55, was arrested on Sunday by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. She faces a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing a serious accident, a Level 6 felony. She also faces two misdemeanor counts of OWI with endangerment.

According to court documents, sheriff’s deputies were called to the north side of Daleville on Sunday afternoon after a serious injury accident was reported on State Road 32.

Deputies reported arriving on scene and discovering a large amount of debris and two crashed vehicles: a maroon Lincoln Aviator and a red Buick Encore.

According to the court documents, witnesses told deputies that the driver of the Buick Encore had just finished delivering DoorDash and then pulled out of the driveway and into oncoming traffic — causing the collision.

Witnesses also reportedly told police that after the crash the driver of the Buick Encore was seen throwing a bottle of liquor out the window. A deputy reported finding a bottle of Jim Beam on the ground near the Buick.

Simone Davis was identified as the driver of the Buick Encore. Deputies reported that Davis was slurring her speech, had glassy eyes and allegedly was using the vehicle to hold herself up.

A passenger in the Buick was transported to the hospital after being extracted from the vehicle by firefighters, court documents reveal. The driver of the Lincoln Aviator was also transported to the hospital.

Court documents reveal that Davis refused to allow a blood draw when asked by police, supposedly stating that giving blood was against her religious beliefs. A search warrant was eventually granted by a judge and Davis was handcuffed to a bed at the hospital while a nurse performed the blood draw.

The results of the blood drawn weren’t known at the time the probable cause for arrest was filed.

If convicted, Davis could face between six months to two and a half years in prison on a Level 6 felony.