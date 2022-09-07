INDIANAPOLIS — A previously convicted felon found to have an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage was sentenced to over six years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Antoine Hopkins, a 33-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court documents state that at about 2:15 a.m. on May 16 of 2021, an off-duty police officer working at a parking garage in downtown Indianapolis was approached by a witness who said she saw Hopkins with a rifle and heard threats made toward her. The officer heard a shot and was able to identify Hopkins as the person with the rifle, which was later determined to be a Springfield AR-15 rifle loaded with two 30-round magazines.

The DOJ said at the time he was in possession of the AR-15 in the parking garage, Hopkins was completing a term of imprisonment at a residential reentry center following a March 2019 federal conviction for a prior instance of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hopkins also has prior felony convictions in Indiana for resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine and carrying a handgun without a license.