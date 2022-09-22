INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to carjacking a Lyft driver when she was just 18, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Kenyasia Edmond, now age 20, was ordered to serve 85 months for robbery, carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The DOJ said in October of 2020, investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation were looking into a string of armed robberies of Lyft drivers that were alleged to have been perpetrated by two young females.

Court documents state that on October 22 of 2020, Edmond and Taa’mya Alisa Womack, who was 17 at the time, hailed a Lyft to pick them up from Indianapolis’ Glendale area. During the ride, Edmond and Womack placed guns against the driver’s head and ordered her to stop the vehicle. Once stopped, the driver and Edmond exited from the vehicle. Edmond pushed the driver to the ground, placed her foot on the driver’s back and ordered her not to move. Edmond and Womack then drove off in the victim’s vehicle, per court records.

The DOJ said the Lyft driver ran to a nearby gas station and called police. Later that evening, investigators spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen car. Investigators pulled over the car, which was occupied by Edmond, Womack and a juvenile who was not involved in the carjacking.

After confirming that the vehicle was stolen, officers ordered the three occupants to exit the vehicle. While placing Edmond under arrest, authorities heard what they believed to be a metallic object fall to the ground, said the DOJ. Police searched the area and found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

While searching the vehicle, investigators found the Lift driver’s cellphone and other items that belonged to her. They also found clothing that matched the description of the robbers.

The DOJ added that Edmond was taken to IMPD headquarters, where during an interview she told investigators that she hailed the Lyft for the purpose of robbing the driver. Edmond also admitted that a firearm was used during the robbery and carjacking but claimed it was Womack who wielded the weapon.

Womack was prosecuted as an adult in Marion County courts.