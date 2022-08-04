INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman accused of buying a gun for a minor who she knew intended to use it to commit a violent crime is facing charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Tyesha Clark, age 38, was charged with unlawful transfer of a handgun to a juvenile and making false statements to obtain a firearm.

According to court documents, Clark purchased a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from a licensed firearms dealer in the Indianapolis area on March 13 of 2021. During the purchase, Clark falsely stated that she was the actual buyer of the firearm when she really made the purchase on behalf of a minor, authorities said.

If convicted, Clark faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count.