INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he confessed to six armed robberies committed within a six-week span in 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Carjacking

Court documents state that on Oct. 6 of 2018, Bailey approached four men standing inside a residential garage in Indianapolis and asked for directions before leaving the area. A few minutes later, Bailey returned and brandished a semiautomatic pistol, demanding the keys to the victims’ vehicle and their cellphones, the D.O.J. said. Bailey then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The next day, police received a report of shots fired and responded to the area. An officer arrived to find Bailey sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle, per the DO.J. As the officer approached, Bailey sped off. The officer followed Bailey to an apartment building, where Bailey exited the vehicle, entered an apartment and ran out the rear of the building. The D.O.J. said the officer searched the stolen vehicle and found a 9mm handgun inside.

Dollar Tree

Authorities said on Nov. 1 of 2018, Bailey entered a Dollar Tree store on High School Road on the northwest side of the Indianapolis. He approached the check-out counter, brandished a silver revolver and demanded money. The cashier ran from the register, and Bailey left the store without any money.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell

On Nov. 16 of 2018, Bailey entered the Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell restaurant on Georgetown Road on Indianapolis’ northwest side. Bailey brandished a silver revolver, demanded money from the safe and instructed an employee to open the safe, said the D.O.J. He removed the money from the safe and fled the restaurant.

Circle K

According to the D.O.J., Bailey robbed the Circle K gas station on Lafayette Road on the northwest side three different times. The first robbery took place on Nov. 1 of 2018 after the attempted Dollar Tree robbery. Bailey grabbed a bag of chips and proceeded to the check-out counter, where he brandished the silver revolver and demanded money and cigarettes from the cashier. The cashier complied.

Bailey committed the second robbery on Nov. 7 of 2018. He entered the same Circle K and again brandished the silver revolver. This time, Bailey walked behind the counter and took money from the register as well as several packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store.

The third robbery led to Bailey’s arrest. On Nov. 22 of 2018, he returned to the Circle K, but when he entered the store, no employees were inside. He exited the store and found an employee and customer standing together near the exit. Bailey brandished the silver revolver and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied. Bailey also took the customer’s car keys and fled the store.

The customer chased Bailey as he ran from the store, and Bailey dropped his backpack. Bailey drove away in a vehicle that did not belong to the customer. The customer tried to block Bailey from leaving, and Bailey almost hit him with the vehicle as he drove off. Bailey then crashed into a nearby tree and exited the vehicle before running into a storage area.

Police responded moments later and arrested Bailey. Officers searched the backpack that Bailey dropped and found the silver 9mm revolver.

Confession

After his arrest, Bailey was taken to the police station, where he was interviewed and confessed to the robberies, the D.O.J. said. In a subsequent interview with a federal agent, Bailey confessed to the October 6 carjacking and admitted to brandishing a 9mm handgun.

The D.O.J noted that Bailey was previously convicted in Marion County for battery with a deadly weapon and thus prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law due this felony conviction.