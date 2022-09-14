INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to trafficking over 1 kilogram of a heroin mixture, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration identified Derrick Outlaw, age 48, as a heroin distributor in April of 2021 while investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Indianapolis.

On April 20 of 2021, officers stopped Outlaw at an Indianapolis gas station after seeing him drive different vehicles to various locations in and around the city. The DOJ said Outlaw agreed to speak to officers and admitted to having heroin inside the vehicle, where officers found 1.36 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and two cellphones.

“According to the DEA, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Outlaw admitted he drove to Camby that day to pick up 1.5 kilograms of heroin for which he was to receive $70,000 in U.S. currency, the DOJ added.

A search warrant was executed at Outlaw’s apartment, where authorities said they found $26,521 in rubber-banded cash and multiple cellphones.

The DOJ noted that Outlaw had previously served a 10-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking cocaine.