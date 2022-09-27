INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man found with more than 200 grams of fentanyl and multiple stolen guns was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Nyron Harmon, age 31, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents state that on January 29 of 2021, Indianapolis and state police were investigating Harmon due to outstanding warrants and found him at his home in Indianapolis. Officers saw Harmon carry a box from his residence and enter the passenger seat of a vehicle before it drove away.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Harmon for his outstanding warrants. On the seat where Harmon was sitting, officers found a loaded .40 caliber handgun that was previously reported stolen, per the D.O.J. Police said a K9 alerted to narcotics near the door where Harmon was sitting, and officers found the box Harmon was seen carrying when searching the car.

Inside the box, police said they found 200 grams of fentanyl, about 27 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packing materials for drug distribution and another stolen, loaded handgun. Harmon also had over $2,000 in cash on him.

After Harmon’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home. Police said they found bags of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cutting agents, blenders being used for drug distribution, digital scales, packaging materials, a disassembled .38 special revolver, firearm magazines and ammunition.

The D.O.J. noted that Harmon has three prior felony convictions for drug and firearm offenses and four misdemeanor convictions, some of which were accumulated while he was serving probation for prior offenses. Harmon is prohibited from possessing firearms by federal law due to his previous felony convictions.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.