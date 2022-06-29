INDIANAPOLIS — A “habitual armed felon” from Indianapolis was sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Rodney Allen Cannon Jr. was stopped by Evansville officers for committing multiple traffic violations on February 13 of 2021. Further investigation led officers to search Cannon Jr.’s vehicle, where they found his loaded pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

Cannon Jr. is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition because of multiple prior felony convictions, including dealing in cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Marion County, the DOJ explained. Cannon was still on federal supervised release for his possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon conviction at the time of his arrest in Evansville.

Cannon Jr. pleaded guilty to his charges, the DOJ noted. In addition to four years in federal prison, Cannon Jr. must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release.