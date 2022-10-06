INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men were sentenced to years in prison for their roles in a multi-state credit card fraud ring, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The D.O.J. said 35-year-old Souleymane Camara was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and two years of supervised release for conspiracy, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. Michel Lamah, age 31, was sentenced to three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy and access device fraud.

In all, seven people, including Camara and Lamah, pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their roles in the ring.

Court documents state that they were part of a conspiracy to traffic in identification documents — including driver’s licenses and tobacco licenses — stolen credit cards and large amounts of cash to purchase cigarettes in bulk, electronics and other items from Sam’s Club stores and other retail stores around the country.

The D.O.J. said the conspiracy began at least as early as January 2017 and continued through September 2018, with Doumbouya, Diallo, Camara, DeGracia and Rossis traveling to different areas within the U.S. to use stolen credit cards to buy the items.

The losses caused by the conspiracy totaled over $3 million, the D.O.J. noted.

Authorities explained that some within the ring used counterfeit state-issued documents to open Sam’s Club memberships in names that were not their own, which enabled them to purchase cigarettes in bulk.

At least one person, Lamah, worked in an Indianapolis credit card processing facility and provided stolen credit cards to the ring, the D.O.J. added. After purchase, some of the defendants arranged to store and ship the items bought with stolen credit cards to other locations.