BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A Trafalgar woman was formally charged after she reportedly drove into a Nashville gas station while under the influence of meth.

On Aug. 30, Amanda S. Beaver was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first offense and no endangerment.

Brown County deputies were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. on March 26 to a Speedway gas station on the reports “a vehicle had crashed into the front entrance.”

Police said they observed an article of clothing on fire on top of the passenger car that was fully inside the storefront. A woman later identified as Beaver, believed to be the driver was standing in front of the register counter of the store.

Amanda S. Beaver booking photo (Brown County Jail)

Court documents stated police asked her to exit the store and Beaver told them “no.” After officers explained they would have to “forcefully remove her,” she complied and left the store.

Deputies began photographing the scene and said they observed extensive damage to “various shelving and other merchandise in the store.”

One of the deputies on the scene later said Beaver was attempting to harm herself. She was then taken to a hospital for medical attention.

An employee told police that Beaver had also stolen a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter after the crash and an officer remembered seeing the woman smoking a cigarette when he first entered the building.

The deputy who rode to the hospital with Beaver said she admitted to consuming an unknown amount of prescription pills she’s prescribed including gabapentin, Seroquel, dicyclomine and hydroxyzine.

Investigators applied and were granted a search warrant for a blood draw under the suspicion she was driving while intoxicated.

Court records detailed an employee had completed a witness statement while they also worked to get video footage from the gas station.

Previous reports show Beaver is also facing another case where she reportedly plowed through a business and killed a man in June.

A jury trial was scheduled for the March case on Oct. 4 at 8 a.m.