INDIANAPOLIS – New court documents revealed Indiana State Police troopers recovered nearly 115 pounds of meth just outside the Indianapolis International Airport.

Three women were charged after the recovery.

ISP said on Dec. 19 around 8 a.m., a trooper spotted an SUV on Bridgeport Road near U.S. 40, across from the airport, roll through a stop sign. The trooper then conducted a traffic stop.

The trooper asked the driver for her documentation and she provided her ID and the rental vehicle information. She was later identified as 36-year-old Latasha Weatherspoon.

Court documents said an ISP K-9 trooper arrived to assist with the stop.

The dog then indicated the presence of narcotics on the rear-driver side of the SUV.

Troopers had Weatherspoon and two passengers exit the vehicle. The two passengers were identified as 31-year-old Marlene Richardson and 30-year-old Christina Enriquez.

All three told police that they were traveling to Louisville for a funeral. However, ISP said each told troopers a different day the funeral was being held.

According to the probable cause, troopers began searching the vehicle and found several suitcases inside.

The suitcases contained large vacuum-sealed bags containing clothing wrapped around additional bags with “white crystal-like” substances.

The substances later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 112.23 pounds.

Each suitcase found also had airline luggage tags with the names of Weatherspoon, Richardson and Enriquez.

The court documents added that troopers also discovered cell phones and a laptop that belonged to the women but said no narcotics were found with the devices.

The Drug Enforcement Administration also responded to the scene and took possession of the suspected meth, electronics, and luggage tags. Authorities also interviewed the three women.

Weatherspoon, Richardson and Enriquez were all charged with dealing meth weighing 10 or more grams, Level 2 felonies.

ISP said both Weatherspoon and Richardson were also arrested for out-of-state warrants as well.

Weatherspoon was wanted out of Ohio for “theft and possession of cocaine.” Richardson was wanted out of Illinois for “public order crimes.”

A pretrial conference was scheduled for March 4, 2024, at 9 a.m. in this case.