MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with attempted murder after he reportedly shot a man inside a vehicle near downtown Muncie on New Year’s Eve.

According to court documents, filed on Monday in Delaware County, 31-year-old Jeffrey Hardrick was charged with one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; and one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony.

Around 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, officers with the Muncie Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Gilbert St. in reference to a shooting. The complainant, according to the documents, said that they heard five to six shots and a man, later identified as Hardrick, shot a man in the leg.

Later that day, officers took Hardrick into custody. The documents said that a 9mm handgun was located with Hardrick when he was arrested.

During an interview with the man who was shot, the documents said the man told police that he was working on his vehicle at a home when Hardrick approached him. Officials allege that Hardrick shot a gun into the vehicle on the driver’s side, hitting the man, and fired other shots into the vehicle.

In an interview with Hardrick, he told police that the shooting stemmed from a family and relationship-related dispute. The documents said that Hardrick reportedly admitted to shooting his weapon two to three times, once through the driver’s window and another through the windshield. Hardrick told police he was aiming towards the man’s shoulders.

“After the initial shots, (Hardrick) took a live round out of his firearm and laid it on top of (the man’s) vehicle, saying it was for him, before leaving,” the documents read.