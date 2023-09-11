MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man was charged after police said he shot about three to four times into a home after an argument with his daughter over “bail money.”

Charles Lewis Copley, 41, was preliminarily charged with reckless shooting of a firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Police said they were called to a home off North Ault Avenue on Sept. 8 just after 4 p.m. for a shots fired call. Officers spoke with three female victims on the scene.

Court documents said one of the victims identified herself as the suspect’s daughter. The 20-year-old woman stated she and Copley got into an argument over “bail money for her brother.”

Charles Lewis Copley booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

Police said that after the argument got heated, Copley tried to hit the woman and she said she hit back to “defend herself.”

Copley then grabbed a chair off the porch and threw it at the home, breaking one of the front windows, according to the probable cause.

The woman said she told her dad that she was going to call the police, and after she went inside, Copley went and grabbed a gun.

Investigators said that’s when Copley reportedly cocked it back and began shooting into the home approximately three to four times.

The woman added that her 4-month-old baby was inside while Copley was shooting. The other two victims also confirmed the story told by Copley’s daughter.

Court records indicated two shell casings and an unfired round were recovered at the scene.

No initial hearing has been set.

Copley is also charged in a separate kidnapping case from 2022 in Lawrence County, a jury trial has been scheduled for that case on January 2024.