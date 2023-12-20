MUNCIE, Ind. – A convicted sex offender was arrested after he reportedly battered, choked and threatened a woman pregnant with his unborn child.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex on the 210 block of S. Martin Street about a domestic situation on Dec. 19 around 11 a.m.

EMS advised they were treating a 7-month pregnant woman suffering from “abdominal pain and possibly having contractions.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they said a man they believed was responsible for the injuries told them the woman had fallen.

The man was later identified as 37-year-old Christopher Lee Gilmer.

Christopher Lee Gilmer booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

Court documents said the woman told police that she and the father of her unborn child, Gilmer, were arguing when it became physical. Gilmer had punched and kicked her during the incident.

The woman also confirmed Gilmer knew she was pregnant before the altercation.

Police said they saw blood on the woman’s shirt, right side of her head and blood on her hands. She also was seen with a swollen and bloodied bottom lip, with redness and scratches on her neck.

In a later interview, the woman explained more details leading to her injuries. She said Gilmore became upset during the argument and pushed her against a hallway wall.

Trying to defend herself, the woman added she pushed Gilmore back before he grabbed her lip and pushed her to the ground. Gilmore also reportedly punched the woman in the face and stomped on her head “multiple times.”

According to the probable cause, Gilmore also choked the woman and squeezed her “tight enough that she couldn’t breathe.” Officers noticed the woman’s voice was raspy and she claimed it was due to the choking.

Gilmore was accused of grabbing a knife from the kitchen and threatening to “slit [the woman’s] throat.” He also reportedly stated he hoped [the woman] and their unborn child would die.

The woman also reported pain to her stomach but said Gilmore had not struck her stomach or applied pressure during the argument.

Gilmore was preliminarily charged with domestic battery against a pregnant woman, Level 5 felony; strangulation against a pregnant woman, Level 5 felony; and intimidation with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony.

Gilmore was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in November 2009.

An initial hearing has not been scheduled.