HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — After a veterinarian notified police about a severely emaciated dog that was in such poor shape it was feared she would not survive the appointment, charges have been filed against a man who posed as an IMPD officer when animal control officers went to his door.

Hendricks County Animal Control officers were sent to an apartment on Creekhollow Road on March 31 after a black Labrador retriever was brought in to a local vet.

Markee Deloney

Court documents alleged the dog’s owner, Markee Deloney, told the vet the dog had collapsed. The veterinary staff became concerned about the dog’s condition immediately, due to the “level of apparent starvation that she was in.” The dog was said to be so weak she could not hold her head up and weighed only 21 pounds. The vet technician said the average weight for a lab with a similar bone structure is 50 pounds.

The attending veterinarian believed the dog had been severely neglected and recommended several treatment options, to which Deloney refused.

Deloney was advised to take the animal to another animal clinic. Staff at that clinic said the dog had a very low temperature and glucose level, signs that the dogs had not eaten in some time.

A veterinarian recommended the dog be put down, fearing she was “at the point of no return.” Court documents show Deloney declined and opted to take the dog home. The veterinarian gave him several painkillers free of charge to help ease the dog’s symptoms, charging documents show.

When animal control attempted to make contact with Deloney, he refused to let them into the apartment and identified himself as an IMPD police officer, according to court documents. Deloney also carried the dog out of his apartment, since the dog could not walk on her own.

A Plainfield police officer who saw the dog described her to be “near death due to starvation.” He noted a lack of fat or muscle and protruding ribs, hips and skull.

The dog was eventually turned over to an emergency clinic where her glucose levels stabilized. She was put in intensive care with around the clock monitoring.

Police in Hendricks County then contacted IMPD and Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Both agencies said Deloney was never an officer, although he was employed by IMPD in some role until his termination in September of 2021.

When Plainfield police went to arrest Deloney at his apartment, court documents indicated the following was in plain sight: “police issued duty belt, along with a police issued radio, police issued taser, a police issued body armor carrier and a badge from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.” There was also a police issued rifle case and police issued pistol case.

A neighbor told officers Deloney had often claimed to be an active IMPD officer, although the neighbor had doubts due to Deloney rarely leaving the apartment.

Another dog that was found in a cage in the apartment was taken into custody. That dog was also severely emaciated and was taken in by animal control.

Deloney was charged with impersonation of a public servant and animal cruelty.