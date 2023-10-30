INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend the next 16.5 years in prison after admitting to dealing fentanyl and cocaine while on probation for prior drug dealing charges.

Walter Mays, a 52-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 198 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing over 400 grams of fentanyl with an intent to sell them and admitting to violating his supervised release from a prior federal conviction.

Court documents show that Indianapolis police stopped Mays on Oct. 26, 2022, for traffic violations while he was driving on the city’s east side. Officers searched Mays’ car and found 189.2 grams of cocaine in the center console.

While speaking with officers, police said Mays admitted that he had more drugs at home and another 5.5 ounces of cocaine in the trunk. Officers also said Mays told them of plans to go sell a customer $3,000 worth of the drug.

DEA agents then searched Mays’ house and found a Bath and Body Works bag containing 1.1 kilograms of fentanyl and 83.6 grams of cocaine. Agents also reportedly found two digital scales and a black 9mm handgun, which Mays is prohibited from owning due to a prior conviction.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Mays was on federal supervised release at the time of this offense.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our country has ever faced, and those who seek to profit from this poison must be held accountable,” said Zachary A. Myers, US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

The DEA and IMPD subsequently investigated Mays’ case. The sentencing, which was announced Monday, was imposed by US District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker. In the sentencing order, Judge Barker also said that Mays must serve 10 years of probation upon his release.