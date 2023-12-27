FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man has been charged with criminal recklessness charge after police say he accidentally shot his AR-15 through his neighbor’s Hamilton County apartment over the weekend while cleaning the gun.

Officers with the Fishers Police Department arrested 21-year-old Joshua Zahedi on Saturday, Dec. 23, after he reportedly fired a bullet inside his apartment that traveled through his ceiling into his upstairs neighbor’s residence where a child was present.

FPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 8500 block of Scenic View Drive in reference to a shots fired report. Upon arrival, officers found a man waving his hands outside to flag them down.

The man, later identified as Zahedi, was patted down and read his Miranda Rights before allegedly saying he wanted to talk to officers.

Zahedi told officers that he was inside his apartment cleaning his 5.56 caliber Radical Firearms AR-15. The man said that while he was reassembling his gun, he went to flip the safety switch when he accidentally applied pressure to the trigger and fired a shot through the ceiling.

The bullet, police said, continued through the ceiling and traveled into the residence above Zahedi’s. The man said he immediately ran out of his apartment to check on the tenants.

Police then spoke with a woman who lived in the above apartment, who confirmed the bullet went into her residence. The woman told officers that her 4-year-old daughter was inside the apartment at the time.

Based on the investigation, FPD officers arrested Zahedi on one charge of Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony. He has since been booked into Hamilton County Jail.