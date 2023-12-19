BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove woman has been charged with murder after she reportedly shot and killed a man after an altercation at an apartment complex earlier this year.

According to court documents, D’Yauni Wilkins-Jones, 22, faces one count of murder and two misdemeanor battery counts in relation to a shooting in Beech Grove on April 25.

Officers with the Beech Grove Police Department responded to an apartment complex in Beech Grove around 9:14 p.m. At the time, court documents said residents outside of the complex told officers they heard “a bunch of gunshots.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old DeMarcus French lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The documents said that French was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a couple of hours later.

In an interview with French’s sister, the documents said she was having problems with the residents in an apartment in the complex, one of whom was the sister’s ex-girlfriend, identified by police as Wilkins-Jones. During a conversation with a neighbor, the documents said the sister called the woman Wilkins-Jones is currently in a relationship with “a leech,” which was overheard by the couple.

After the comment, an argument ensued between the sister, Wilkins-Jones and her current girlfriend. The argument turned physical, the documents said, with punches being thrown by the involved parties. During the incident, French reportedly came out of the apartment and attempted to break up the fight. An additional witness told police French tried to pick up Wilkins-Jones, telling her to get off his sister.

As the incident continued, Wilkins-Jones reportedly picked up a firearm and said “if anybody move, I’m gonna shoot.” The document said Wilkins-Jones reportedly pointed the gun at French and “started shooting directly” at him. The sister said French was shot several times and fell to the ground.

The additional witness told police that after the shooting, the couple walked past French after he was shot and Wilkins-Jones reportedly said, “I don’t give a f—, he should’ve never jumped in.”

According to Marion County court documents, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2024 and a jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024.