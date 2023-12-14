DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County Judge has ruled that a Delaware County teen will be tried as an adult after he reportedly sold two people fentanyl pills that resulted in their respective deaths.

According to court documents, filed on Wednesday in Delaware County, 17-year-old Jaxon Engle was charged in two separate matters. Engle has been charged with:

One count of fraud, a Level 6 felony

One count of counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony

One misdemeanor count of theft

One count of aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance, a Level 1 felony

One count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony

One count of conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony

Two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony

Engle reportedly purchased a computer off of Facebook marketplace with counterfeit $100 bills around Sept. 4, the documents said. Engle then reportedly sold the computer to a man for cash and pressed blue pills that contained fentanyl.

The documents said that Engle reportedly sold one of the fentanyl pills to a juvenile at the Muncie Dragway on Sept. 14. The juvenile, not identified in the documents, was reportedly found dead the next day. The juvenile’s cause of death was identified as “acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.”

Officials also said that Engle reportedly sold two fentanyl pills to 18-year-old Javin Nichols on or about July 13. The documents said that Nichols was found dead and his cause of death was “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

Engle reportedly told officials that he has used fentanyl himself and that he previously almost died from his use of the substances. The documents also said he reportedly admitted to purchasing the pills and selling one to the juvenile before their death in September.

The documents said that the court believes it is not in the best interests of Engle, and for the safety and welfare of the community, to remain within the juvenile justice system and for Engle to stand trial as an adult.

Officials said Engle will be held in the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center until the proceedings are moved to Delaware Circuit Court No. 1. Bail for the September incident is set for Engle in the amount of $12,500 surety or cash and bail for the November incident is fixed in the amount of $160,000 cash only.