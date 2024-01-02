INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents have uncovered more details on how Linsey Rose was reportedly involved in a November 2022 fatal shooting that was witnessed by two toddlers in northeast Indianapolis.

According to previous reports, Rose was arrested on murder charges in December 2023 in relation to the Nov. 1, 2022 shooting that killed 23-year-old Maxine Congress.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue on the report of a person shot on Nov. 1, 2022. When they arrived, they found Congress in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Congress was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man was initially arrested on murder charges concerning the case. According to previous reports, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office dropped the charges against the man after conflicting narratives surrounding the shooting.

On Nov. 1, 2022, an argument started with a group of individuals during a cookout at a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis, Rose said in an interview with officers. During the argument, a person reportedly left the home to go fight an individual at a nearby park. The person was picked up in a Nissan SUV as they were walking to the park and drove off.

After the SUV drove away, it returned to the northeast side to check on the safety of a family member. The documents said that six people were in the SUV, including two toddlers. When the SUV pulled up to the home, Rose told police that she saw a white vehicle parked outside the home.

The SUV parked in front of the white vehicle and an argument began. Rose told police that she observed “what appeared to be a barrel of a gun being pointed from the rear driver-side window.” The documents said that Rose fired two shots into the white vehicle, one into the driver-side window and the other into the rear driver’s side passenger door.

Other individuals involved said the shooting stemmed from a series of arguments that started weeks before the shooting, providing similar narratives to police at the time. The arguments surrounding the person that Rose was in a relationship with.

When Rose was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, Rose told police “several times that she was the person (police was) looking for and also stated that the gun used to shoot Maxine Congress was in (a) dresser.” The documents said that police found a .40 caliber handgun at an apartment linked to Rose.

According to court documents, Rose’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 and the jury trial is scheduled for March 11.