MUNCIE, Ind. – One man was arrested and another man was charged in connection to a drug deal involving a stolen car from Muncie.

Police said the investigation began on Dec. 7 around 1:30 p.m. after a Muncie officer spotted a stolen Chevy Cruze near East 8th Street and Batavia.

The officer confirmed that the car was stolen and pulled the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 39-year-old David Schmidt.

A passenger was also detained after the traffic stop. The woman told police that Schmidt was a friend and picked her up. Schmidt told her that he bought the Cruze for $600.

She also said she refused to get out of the car when police initiated a traffic stop because Schmidt told her he was going to “run.”

In a later interview with Schmidt, he admitted to purchasing the car from a man for $200 cash and meth that was provided to him by a drug dealer.

Schmidt was charged with auto theft, Level 6 felony and has an initial hearing scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.

The man who sold the car to Schmidt was later identified as 39-year-old Craig Wayne Matteson.

Craig Matteson booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

Court documents said a sergeant began investigating Matteson after a search warrant was granted for Schmidt’s cellphone. On it, text messages were seen regarding the stolen car.

Phone records showed Schmidt did contact Matteson regarding the Cruze and that the purchase of the stolen car happened. However, investigators said there was no mention of the car being stolen, but rather details of the deal.

Matteson told Schmidt that the Cruze had mechanical problems.

Investigators confirmed the Kelly Blue Book estimated value of the car with mechanical problems was $3,000 which was way above the purchase price of $200 and $100 worth of meth.

On Dec. 20, police arrested Matteson while walking near East 21st Street and Pershing.

Police said they also found two clear bags with powder and a pill bottle with items inside.

Matteson was questioned and claimed he didn’t know anything about the stolen Cruze even though police already had the texts from Schmidt’s phone. Matteson didn’t consent to officers searching his cell phone.

The weight of the drugs was 15 grams of a white powdery substance. There were also two small bags with powdery substances, all believed to be fentanyl.

Matteson was preliminarily charged with dealing a narcotic drug, Level 2 felony and auto theft, Level 6 felony.

No initial hearing has been scheduled in his case.