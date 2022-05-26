INDIANAPOLIS – A detective has been assigned to investigate the deaths of two women who were found inside a west side home over the weekend.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stopped short of describing it as a homicide investigation.

Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Patricia Street Sunday afternoon, where they found 28-year-old Chelsea McKinney and 29-year-old Courtney Smith dead.

The deaths were initially believed to be from accidental overdoses. However, family members believe foul play may have been involved and appealed for IMPD to investigate.

The two women had spent Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a pair of Indianapolis bars prior to being found.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not announced a cause or manner of death.