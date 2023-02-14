MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County deputy was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash Tuesday in Muncie, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities added that alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The sheriff’s office explained that a person — who was possibly under the influence — was driving a truck southbound on Tillotson Avenue on the west side of Muncie. The deputy — who was on duty in a fully-marked sheriff vehicle — was headed northbound on Tillotson Avenue. The driver of the truck then crossed the raised center divider and struck the deputy in the front driver’s-side corner of his vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for evaluation but is expected to be released soon, DCSO said shortly before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated once more information is available.