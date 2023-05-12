WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A deported felon was caught and placed in police custody in Boone County after law enforcement received a tip that the man was selling drugs at a warehouse in Whitestown.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, officers located the suspect while he was driving to work on Friday. Police identified the man as Bernardo Catalan.

Catalan reportedly provided deputies with a false Mexican Identification Card which incorrectly identified him as Jesus Catalan. The sheriff’s department determined Catalan had been previously deported from the United States as a convicted felon.

Catalan was taken into custody for false informing charges.

Catalan will be turned over to U.S. ICE agents, the sheriff’s department said.