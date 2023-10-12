Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will appear in court next week for a newly scheduled hearing.

But unlike other court appearances, this one will be held at the Allen County Courthouse.

Allen, facing two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, has been ordered to appear for a status hearing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

(Courtesy: Family)

Attorneys for the defense and prosecution have been directed to “arrange their schedules” in order to attend the hearing, which is set for Allen Superior Court.

According to the court, the purpose of the proceeding is to discuss an upcoming Oct. 31 hearing and “other matters which have recently arisen.”

Booking photo of Richard Allen. (Indiana State Police)

The court will prepare a transport order so Allen can be moved from Westville Correctional Facility to the courthouse.

Earlier this week, Special Judge Fran Gull ordered the state to turn over all discovery evidence by Nov. 1 in response to a motion from the defense. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office had no objection to the deadline.

The prosecution also filed its response this week to allegations regarding Allen’s treatment in prison and the defense’s contention that guards overseeing Allen are linked to a movement known as Odinism.

Photo of Judge Fran Gull (provided from WANE)

In September, Allen’s attorneys laid out an alternative theory claiming the murders of Abby and Libby were “ritualistic” in nature. Their filing also accused guards of being part of a white supremacist group and pointed to patches on their uniforms as evidence. The defense alleged mistreatment and intimidation of their client.

In its response, the state said guards wore patches that could’ve been misinterpreted. In sworn affidavits, the guards denied being part of any cult or white supremacist group.

In separate filings, Allen’s lawyers asked the court to toss out the search warrant in the case and motioned for Gull to quash subpoenas from the state seeking Allen’s medical and mental health records from his time in captivity.