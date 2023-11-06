INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for Richard Allen have filed another brief with the Indiana Supreme Court asking them to throw Special Judge Fran Gull off the case.

This Writ of Mandamus was filed by two attorneys not directly affiliated with the case against Richard Allen, alleging Judge Fran Gull has ruled against Allen’s constitutional rights and that she should be replaced.

The defense team is citing Allen’s right to a speedy trial under Indiana law.

Judge Gull took over and replaced the original judge to bring stability after the highly-publicized arrest of the suspected killer five and a half years after the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were found dead of stab wounds in a wooded area near the Monon High Bridge outside of Delphi.

The original defense team for Allen ran into conflict with Judge Gull with what they admitted was a “zealous” defense and a couple of inadvertent evidence leaks, one confirmed in late September.

The September leak included crime scene photographs to social media posters and reportedly led to one leaker’s suicide.

Judge Gull said she found the attorneys to be grossly negligent and ordered their removal from the case after a televised October hearing.

Other attorneys have petitioned the Supreme Court to reinstate former court-appointed defense team, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi to the case.

They stated, “In order to protect Allen’s constitutional right to a speedy trial” the high court should replace Judge Gull for her alleged prejudice and bias towards Allen and release the transcripts of a closed-door meeting with the judge and previous attorneys.

The meeting in Fort Wayne was where the judge reportedly threatened to ruin the attorneys’ professional reputations by detailing what she believed was “gross negligence” in open court, the new filing argues.

The judge also set a new trial date in the case after appointing new defense attorneys, Robert Scremin and William S. Lebrato. The trial was set to take place between Oct. 15 and Nov. 1, 2024.

Previous reports showed attorneys already filed a brief with the Indiana Supreme Court to question Judge Gull’s oversight of the case, claiming she violated public access by keeping several filings secret.

Just as recently as the weekend, Judge Gull asked the Indiana Supreme Court to grant her more time to file a response to the petition.

The new date was granted for Nov. 16.

