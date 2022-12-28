INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following an early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast side.

In the middle of the night, police believe an argument at an apartment complex on 3408 Alsuda court led to a shooting that left one man dead on scene.

“It’s devastating to wake up at 3 in the morning and know that a life has been taken,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

Friends and family say the victim, Joshua Hopson, died in the grass next to the sidewalk outside the building where he lived, but they couldn’t provide more information on a motive.

Police said that overnight no arrests have been made.

“It’s troubling. It’s troubling that our community has to be affected by another loss,” said Burris.

That death interrupts what has been a relatively non-violent month of December.

While a few days remain in December, the nine homicides investigated by IMPD this month is the lowest total for any month this year.

The numbers are also significantly lower compared to the previous two Decembers and the lowest one month total since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“It’s a positive trend and we need to celebrate that positive trend,” said Brian Shobe with Stop the Violence Indianapolis.

Brian urges everyone to end the year responsibly without gunfire or violence.

“Our prayer is that people stay safe. Celebrate the new year with peace,” said Shobe.

“We are down and we are hopeful those numbers continue to go down,” said Lauren Rodriguez.

Lauren Rodriguez, with the Office of Public Health Safety, points out 2022 was only the first year of a three-year anti-violence plan to use federal American Rescue Plan money to drive down violent crime. She too hopes the downward trend continues into 2023.

“These numbers won’t continue to go down unless we continue the momentum of hope and positivity,” said Rodriguez.

The death marks the 224 homicide of 2022. That number will finish lower compared to the last two years.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or by e-mail at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov