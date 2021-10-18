Death of woman found on Indy’s near east side now investigated as homicide

Crime in Indianapolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File image

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman found on Indianapolis’ near east side Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide, police announced Monday.

Just after 12 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1000 block of North Rural Street.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office later conducted an autopsy and determined she had been shot.

Anyone with information about this incident should call detective Charles Benner with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Where to go for Fall Fun!

When can I trick or treat this year?

Latest News

More News