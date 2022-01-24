Death of 2-month-old Indianapolis baby being investigated as homicide, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – The death of a 2-month-old baby on the southwest side of Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched a residence in the 600 block of Magdalene Lane around 2 p.m. Thursday.

They found the 2-month-old child unresponsive. The infant was taken to Riley Hospital for Children but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

IMPD Child Abuse detectives said preliminary information leads them to believe the child suffered injuries consistent with “non-accidental trauma.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Stephen Guynn at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at (317) 327-6875 or email him at Stephen.GuynnJr@indy.gov.