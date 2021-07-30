Death investigation underway on east side; person of interest detained

INDIANAPOLIS– Police are investigating the death of a woman Friday on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of E. 21st Street, east of Shadeland Ave., just after 4:30 a.m. A woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Preliminary information led detectives to believe a possible person of interest was still on the scene. That individual was located and detained without incident. A SWAT team had been called to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).