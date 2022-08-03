INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 4:30 a.m., IMPD got a report of a person shot on Tapp Drive. That’s just northeast of the Meijer on E. Washington Street/U.S. 40. That’s also known as the Cumberland area.

Police found a male victim, who was declared deceased at the scene. It’s unclear if the victim is a teenager or adult.

One person at the scene was detained. Police believe that person was responsible for the shooting. They say the detainee is cooperating with the investigation.