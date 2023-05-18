INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex on the northeast side.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2023, just before 10 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3400 E. 38th Street on a report of a person shot.

IMPD said before their officers arrived, 23-year-old Deante McKinzie had already been driven to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

“It’s horrible,” said IMPD Captain Mark McCardia. “Our city deserves better than this.”

Police on scene claimed the killing was the result of a disturbance, but couldn’t provide any more information.

“We don’t know if there’s any threat to the community, but again it’s another case of violence for no real reason I can tell,” said McCardia.

McKinzie’s death took place just four months after a woman was shot to death at the Villages of Mill Crossing complex in January.

Police believe that victim, Jodessa Copper, got into a fight with her boyfriend and was shot during a struggle over a gun. Court records show police arrested Cooper’s boyfriend for reckless homicide, but the prosecutor declined to file criminal charges.

“It’s just frustrating for a lot of people,” said reverend Charles Harrison.

While Cooper and McKinzie’s deaths aren’t connected aside from location, Reverend Charles Harrison insists when people see there are no consequences for crimes, it encourages more violence.

“There just doesn’t seem to be any accountability to people committing these violence acts,” said Harrison. “If people feels there’s no accountability, that sends the wrong message to others that you can commit acts of violence and not be held accountable.”

In McKinzie’s case, the 23-year-old was on probation for an armed robbery conviction and had repeatedly violated that probation before his death.

Harrison said suspects in crimes often end up becoming victims of violence themselves and that cycle is preventable.

“Judges and prosecutors have to get on the same page as the community. There has to be accountability,” said Harrison.

Anyone with information about McKinzie’s death should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.