INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting this week. Police are still searching for the killer in that case.

Early Tuesday morning police were called to Caroline Avenue and found three people shot inside a car.

All three victims, 31-year-old Anthony Morman, 25-year-old Marvin Walker Junior and 15-year-old Kabelo Reidenbach died from their injuries.

The 15-year-old killed marks the eighth homicide victim this year under the age of 18.

“When I see a young man shot and killed on the street, it breaks my heart and lets me know I wish I had reached that young man before that happened,” said reverend Malachi Walker.

Reverend Walker’s church is just over a half-mile from the scene on Caroline.

For the next two Thursdays, Reverend Walker will host an orientation for kids and parents wanting to sign up for his annual Young Men Inc. summer camp.

The camp features organized physical and educational activities.

“The camp is very intense because it’s highly a structured and disciplined camp and it teaches boys how to grow up and be men,” said Walker.

Malachi’s camp, which also includes recreation and field trips, will be held this year from June 7 to July 29 and is meant to keep kids out of trouble over the summer months.

Setting kids on the path to success is more important than ever because the eight juvenile homicide victims this year is double the number killed at the same date last year and higher than any other recent year.

“Our goal is to empower them to make good decisions. It’s a prevention program. It prevents them from making bad decisions,” said Walker.

For their part, IMPD still does not know what motivated the triple homicide and did not have any suspect information to release.

So far all eight juvenile homicides this year remain unsolved.

Anyone with information about the Caroline shooting should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

Parents interested in signing up their sons for the Young Men Inc. summer camp can click here.