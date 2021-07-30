Deadly shooting near 30th and Capitol marks the 4th homicide near same area in 2 years

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on Indy’s near north side.

That murder at 30th and Capitol took place just a block away from the Children’s Museum. The intersection has become a hot spot for violence in recent years.

The deadly shooting Friday morning marks the fourth homicide in exactly two years within just a few feet of 30th and Capitol. All of those murders remain unsolved.

While driving down Capitol avenue in a black SUV, a woman was shot to death just after four o’clock in the morning.

“I think it’s unsettling. It’s just not safe,” said neighbor Jewel Vaden.

Vaden’s family has run a daycare on Capitol for decades. She’s seen a sting of violence on the street and she’s tired of it.

“I want something to be done to make it safer in this neighborhood,” said Vaden.

On Aug. 4, 2020 police were called to a liquor store at 30th and Capitol and found 30-year-old Cameron Dixon shot to death inside a car in the parking lot.

A few weeks later on Aug. 30, 38-year-old Randy Abron was found shot to death in a nearby alley.

Finally, two years ago to the day on July 30, 2019, 44-year-old Robert Sanders was gunned down in the back yard of an adjacent home.

“We know this is a problem area, so we’ve got to bring more resources to try to fix it,” said reverend Charles Harrison.

The Crown Hill neighborhood along Capitol has been patrolled by the Ten Point Coalition for years.

Reverend Harrison insists overnight drug dealing in the alleys on both sides of street remains the main cause of the violence.

“The drug trafficking that takes place in the alley ways has been a major problem,” said Harrison.

While the motive for the overnight homicide remains unclear, Harrison believes cracking down on the drug dealing is the best way to stop the killing.

“I cannot stress it enough, there has got to be something done,” said Vaden.

“We have to identify the people are selling the drugs and we’ve got to get them off the streets and out of these neighborhoods,” said Harrison.

Because no arrests have been made in any of the four homicides, anyone with information all of those cases can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).