Deadly shooting at Indy’s Lake Castleton Apartments marks 3rd killing at complex in 4 months

INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on Indy’s northeast side leaves one man dead and another in the hospital.

The killing took place Sunday night at the Lake Castleton Apartments near 75th and Shadeland.

It marks the third homicide in four months that same complex. If you broaden out to just a few hundred feet of the intersection at 75th and Shadeland, there have been six homicides this year. That’s left many families and community leaders looking for answers to stop the violence.

In early May, a 23-year-old was shot and killed on the sidewalk at the Lake Castleton complex.

“I have a hole in my heart that will never be filled,” said Irene Stallings.

The mother of that victim believes her son, Malik Parks, was ambushed after attending a birthday party, but no arrests have ever been made.

“He stayed home most of the time, but this night he wanted to go to a party. A young lady invited him, and he never got to walk through my door again, and that’s hard for me,” said Stallings.

Family approved picture of Malik Parks

Parks’ murder marked the first in a series of killings near 75th and Shadeland.

In June, a shooting at an adjacent business parking lot claimed the lives of Rodney Willis and Darnell Bell.

In July, Tiffany Gough was stabbed to death at the Lake Castleton Apartments.

Iva Williams was killed in a domestic dispute at the Bayview Club Apartments in August.

On Sunday night, police were again called to the Lake Castleton complex and found a sixth victim shot to death for unknown reasons.

“There’s a lot of families out there just like me,” said Stallings. “Young people are dying every day, and you have loved ones wondering why.”

Last month, the North Shadeland Alliance helped organize a crime summit to address the violence, but Stallings just wants all the killers brought to justice, including whoever killed her son.

“Every day, every hour, every minute, every second, I think about my son,” said Stallings. “I won’t ever be at peace without justice.”

Investigators say a second person showed up with gunshot wounds to Community Hospital North Sunday night. Police believe that person is connected to the weekend homicide but wouldn’t explain how.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s killing or the murder of Parks is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Parks’ family encourages anyone who has experienced violence and needs help heeling their emotional wounds to reach out to the local group Purpose 4 My Pain.