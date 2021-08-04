Deadly Anderson shooting started with dispute over speeding car, police say

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting in Anderson that stemmed from an argument over speeding.

Aundray Ivy Jr. faces a murder charge for the shooting that killed 35-year-old Christian Cox on Thursday, July 29.

Investigators said Cox died at an area hospital after Ivy shot him in the 1600 block of W. 9th Street. Police were called to the area in response to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. and found Cox near the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, Cox and his girlfriend were standing on the street talking to their landlord when a speeding car drove past.

They yelled for the driver to slow down because their daughter was on the sidewalk across the street.

The car came back and slowed down in front of Cox; Ivy and Cox exchanged words, and the car made a U-turn. Cox then walked toward the car; witnesses reported hearing several gunshots., according to court documents.

Cox’s girlfriend reported seeing Cox step back to fire a shot before falling to the ground and firing a second shot. Cox was hit in the chest and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

His girlfriend told investigators that he “never said a word” after being shot, court documents said.

A witness had followed Ivy’s car after the shooting; Ivy was taken into custody. He didn’t give a statement to police. His sister said he told her that someone had hit his car and he was going to go over and shoot at their house to scare them, according to court documents.

Investigators recovered a handgun from a clothes hamper inside Ivy’s home on West 10th Street, police said.