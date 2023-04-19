DANVILLE, Ind. — A wanted man deemed dangerous by Danville police is in custody after briefly being on the run and leading to police issuing a warning to the public.

Jacob Donald Ausherman is in police custody after a standoff on Martin Drive late Wednesday morning led to a brief manhunt.

The Danville Police Department said officers were called to the home near Martin Drive and W. Main Street on Wednesday morning after a woman said she was battered by Ausherman.

Jacob Ausherman

Police said the battery resulted in “significant injury” to the victim and led to police surrounding the home where Ausherman was believed to be held up inside.

The victim told police she had fled the home with her small child after the assault. A brief standoff occurred with officers forcing their way into the home only to discover that Ausherman had fled out another exit.

Police ended up issuing a public alert warning citizens to be on the lookout for Ausherman as he was on the run and considered dangerous.

Not long after issuing the alert and telling citizens to call 911 is Ausherman was spotted, police updated their alert to inform the public that Ausherman had been located and taken into custody.