CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Marion County authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Cumberland.

The Cumberland Metro Police Department posted Wednesday on Facebook that officers were called around 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a possible person shot near the intersection of Taftwood and Wickerwood drives. This part of Cumberland is in the area that falls in Marion County.

Upon arrival around 9:20 p.m., CMPD said officers found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound and immediately began lifesaving efforts until IEMS crews arrived. Medics then took over care of the victim, CMPD said.

The victim, identified by CMPD as 19-year-old Fotiukia Machi Scott, was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. Two days later, on Tuesday, CMPD said Scott was declared dead by medical staff.

“CMPD’s sympathies are with Mr. Scott’s family and friends,” the department’s Facebook post read.

Detectives began investigating the crime scene and CMPD said they found evidence that shots had been fired from more than one gun during the altercation.

No further information was immediately provided by police. The homicide investigation into Scott’s shooting death is ongoing.