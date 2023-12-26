CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a home on Christmas afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Cumberland metro police said they were called to the 11500 block of Taftwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.

This was near East Washington Street and North German Church Road.

When officers arrived, a man was found dead inside the home. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The man killed was identified as 35-year-old Tyrone Word, Jr.

Detectives said they are treating this as a homicide investigation. A person of interest was also identified.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.