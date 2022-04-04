CUMBERLAND, Ind. — The Town of Cumberland used “#devastated” to describe the state of Lions Park in social media posts asking for information on the vandals who caused destruction over the weekend.

Town officials said the park was “severely vandalized” Saturday night into Sunday morning and posted several photos of the damage, along with security images of the suspects.

“The damage shown below is a small glimpse of the larger picture,” said the Town of Cumberland in a Facebook post. “Brand new electrical was ripped from the small shelter leaving live wires, they put graffiti on the wall of our Buck Creek Mural, (much more disgusting pictures were drawn) they burnt the tennis court net, they silver spray painted our dog walk sign, shattered the bulletin board, destroyed a brand new water fountain and much more.”

(Photo By Town of Cumberland)

An official said based on early estimates, damage is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information on who might have vandalized Lions Park should call 317-894-3525.