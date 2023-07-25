MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, as Marion County Law Enforcement, are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery in March.

According to the announcement, Marion County Law Enforcement is looking for Jaquon Campbell, a suspect in a robbery investigation. Officials said that Campbell’s warrant was issued on March 15.

Officials said that Campbell is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. If anyone has information on where Campbell is, they are asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).