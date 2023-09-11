INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two teens were arrested Monday morning after crashing into a police cruiser in a stolen vehicle.

A police report revealed that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old male were taken into custody after police said they crashed into a cruiser that was responding to another call. A pursuit began on N. Tibbs Ave and Lafayette Road after the collision and ended at 16th and Main Street, investigators said.

Both teens were arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal recklessness, firearm possession, vehicle accident – property damage and motor vehicle, and unauthorized entry used in crime.

According to the police report, a 14-year-old female was reportedly involved in the incident. No charges are listed against her in the incident report.